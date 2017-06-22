Nighttime lane closures scheduled in area of Sea Pines Circle on HHI Friday

Hilton Head Island's contractor will be installing new pavement markings in the vicinity of Sea Pines Circle on Friday evening, causing some lane closures in the area.

The work will take place in the right lane approaching Sea Pines Circle on Palmetto Bay Road, Pope Avenue, and William Hilton Parkway. The installations are scheduled to occur beginning at 9 p.m. The work will require the closure of the right approach lanes to Sea Pines Circle that allow right-turning drivers to bypass Sea Pines Circle. The closures will be implemented one at a time, beginning at 9 p.m. so that only the right lane on one approach will be closed at any given time. Right-turning drivers who encounter a lane closure will need to approach the circle in the left approach lane, enter the circle at the Yield sign, and turn right out of the circle onto the desired street.

All lane closures will be removed and all lanes reopened by 6 a.m. on Saturday. Congestion and brief delays may occur, particularly between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday. Drivers are asked to be alert to the traffic control associated with the closures and to slow down in order to ensure a safe work environment for construction workers within the work zone.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.