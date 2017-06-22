Consider This: Good News- 6/22/17

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a story about not just one helping hand, but more than two dozen helping hands.

Beacon New Homes brought 25 people participate in a three-home building blitz to benefit Habitat for Humanity. Beacon is one of 12 companies in the area that have partnered with Habitat to help finish the construction of three homes on Dancy Street.

Earlier this week, the Savannah Bananas hosted a bunch of extra fans, fans of the four-legged variety. The team held its first Bark in the Park of the season. The goal of the event is to promote animal adoption efforts across the Savannah area in the hope that even more dogs are safe at home.

The dogs got the chance to play, get treats and of course watch the game. The Bananas will hold a second Bark in the Park on July 24.

And finally this week, a mission trip to Savannah this summer has kids contributing their time and labor to help older folks in our area.

This crew of middle and high schoolers spent part of this week clearing a yard for an elderly resident in Garden City. They’re a part of a larger group from Youth Works Mission doing different projects throughout the area.

A different group comes to town each week and stays at the Port Wentworth United Methodist Church, with this group coming from churches in North Carolina and Kentucky.

If you have a good news story or a good news video to share with us, please send them HERE.

