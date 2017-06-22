No injuries reported after car drives into Thunderbolt Senior Ce - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

No injuries reported after car drives into Thunderbolt Senior Center

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
THUNDERBOLT (WTOC) -

No injuries were reported after a car drove and crashed into the Thunderbolt Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. 

Crews are on scene working to remove the vehicle from the building. 

