Students from around nation wrap up Catholic HEART Work Week in Lowcountry

It's been a hot week in the Lowcountry, but it hasn't deterred almost 350 students from around the nation who have poured into the area to help elderly and disabled families clean up around their homes.

Students participated in the Catholic Work Week Program this week, coordinated by the United Way of the Lowcountry. Over 50 groups participated in the Catholic HEART Work Camp, completed projects varying from yard work and minor fixes around the house to building decks and installing handicap ramps. Thursday, they were finishing up renovations on a mobile home.

Students worked from early in the morning until the afternoons. One student who was hard at work said he initially came for the service hours he could get for school, but adopted a new perspective as the work piled on.

"Now, it's because I love doing it and I love helping other people and that's what this is all about. This year's theme is 'rooted,' so you need to be rooted in faith and rooted in community - and your community may just be your community at home - but your community is also the world," said student, Granville Hinton, Catholic HEART Work Camp.

The Catholic HEART Program is an annual service program that is finishing out its eighteenth year at the end of this week.

Workers will be finishing construction on the rest of the mobile home park Thursday, and they'll take the day off Friday to take in the sights and sounds of the Lowcountry.

