Students from around nation wrap up Catholic HEART Work Week in Lowcountry

Savannah City Council has officially approved the recommendations and funding formula provided through the Berkshire Advisors Police Study.More >>
It's been a hot week in the Lowcountry, but it hasn't deterred almost 350 students from around the nation who have poured into the area to help elderly and disabled families.More >>
No injuries were reported after a car drove and crashed into the Thunderbolt Senior Center on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Hilton Head Island's contractor will be installing new pavement markings in the vicinity of Sea Pines Circle on Friday evening, causing some lane closures in the area.More >>
Save-A-Life will be showing a selection of their adoptable pets at the Abercorn Street PetSmart store on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 2:30 p.m. See all their pets here.More >>