State of Georgia enforcing changes to DFCS

The state of Georgia is overhauling the Division of Family and Children Services - also known as DFCS - after recent statistics suggest the system was failing the very children the agency was designed to protect.

In 2014, the agency reported being behind on 4,000 child welfare investigations and was understaffed, operating at only 60 percent compared to 2008. The state has a brand new plan and approach - and we have a brand new director and regional director serving the Coastal Empire. In fact, it's been a few years since we've been able to sit down with DFCS officials, but that's about to change because one of their main goals is to become more transparent.

"It is a culture change, really," said Shawn Brown, Director, Chatham County DFCS.

Brown is talking about Georgia's Blueprint for Change. Two years ago, the state realized the agency that investigates reports of child abuse needed reform.

"What was effective in the 1980s may not be effective in 2000, so we have to change," said Sheila Dease-Dinkins, Regional Director.

The state now has added jobs and millions of dollars to the agency's budget.

"The governor was very gracious in allowing us to hire a lot more staff," Brown said.

So far, the number of cases is still ticking upwards. Last April, Chatham County received more than 2,700 reports. As of April 2017, the county had received more than 3,000 - making up nearly 40 percent of all reports in the agency's nine-county region. The top reasons - inadequate supervision, food, shelter, and clothing - in addition to physical abuse.

The regional director believes the real results will come when they fix their issues from within.

"We have to fill our vacant positions. That's a task," said Dinkins.

Dinkins and Brown both filled two vacancies when they were hired a couple months ago, and now they've turned around trying to fill 11 vacancies in Chatham County. They're hoping better pay and incentives will attract new blood and that may be exactly what the agency needs to make the Blueprint for Change successful.

"The first thing I want to do is focus on the robust workforce," Brown said.

They are not only trying to change the culture on the inside, but also the outside, by being more transparent with the community. Until now, it's been a few years since we've been able to sit down with anyone from DFCS.

"I don't want them to look at the Department of Family and Children Services and see a negative. I want them to see a positive,' Dinkins said.

Once they fill those positions, their next step will be partnering with other state and local agencies and organizations that play a key role in the proactive efforts because officials say removing a child from the home is really a last resort.

