City of Hardeeville to hold Fireworks & Fun Celebration Friday

The City of Hardeeville will host their Fireworks and Fun Celebration one day earlier than they did last year - and with a location change as well.

The annual fireworks feature will take place Friday behind Hardeeville City Hall. The public is invited to enjoy the festivities as well as free popcorn, snow cones, and watermelon. There will also be bounce houses for children. Darrell Van-Horne will take the stage for a live performance.

Parks and Recreation Director Addison Jerrell is happy residents will be able to enjoy the fun and get to know each other.

"We've got a lot of land, we've got a lot of people that live in Hardeeville, and we want to be able to bring everybody together. This is one of those events that does that and we're able to really bridge those gaps and have that community connection," Jarrell said.

The fireworks show is set to kick off at 10 p.m.

