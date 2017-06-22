Savannah City Council unanimously approves Berkshire Advisors police study/funding recommendations

Savannah City Council has officially approved the recommendations and funding formula provided through the Berkshire Advisors Police Study.

The unanimous vote shows the city is eager to move forward with improving Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

Once everyone approved the recommendations, Mayor Eddie DeLoach told us to take notice that this is a big deal. This was a sign to everyone the city is prepared to stay in the police merger.

The recommendation chosen by the city is to have Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Dept. respond to Priority 1 violent crimes within seven minutes. That's a response time they want not just for those in Savannah proper, but the whole county, even the unincorporated areas.

The city wants to be able to achieve this goal over a period of three years, which was the shortest suggested time. The city continues to stress they agreed to have the study done along with the county. By selecting the option of the seven-minute response time phased in over three years, the City of Savannah is committed to adding 146 more police officers to the force.

Once again that's over a three-year time frame.

