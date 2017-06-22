Good News: National Praline Day

One sweet partnership will help make sure local youngsters have enough to eat this summer.

River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchen will celebrate National Praline Day by raising money for America's Second Harvest Food Bank.

The perfect recipe will actually add an ingredient for the Praline's big day when compassion matches the amount of sugar in Savannah's signature dessert.

"We definitely want to help the kids who are at risk for hunger,’’ said Kelley Cale, Vice President for Marketing at River Street Sweets. “So, our pralines are the best thing to do that with.’’

The best day to do it will be Saturday, National Praline Day, when River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchen will put their best seller to good use.

All area stores will donate 10 percent of praline sales on Saturday to America's Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide healthy meals to students who might not otherwise get them while school is out of session.

“Sixty-five percent of the children in our area qualify for free or reduced meals, so during the summer months they don't have access to those meals,’’ said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire. “So, at 55 different locations, we provide meals to those children. Breakfast and lunch at some places; lunch and dinner at other places.’’

"We were planning the day a couple of weeks ago in our office,’’ added Cale, “and we said why not use this platform to give back to the community in some form or fashion? And of course, we wanted to work with kids.’’

Even as River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchen grow their business and their identity nationally, they will use Praline Day to help children here at home.

The fundraiser will benefit America’s Second Harvest’s Kids Café, which serves free lunch to children in Chatham, Bulloch, Evans and Liberty counties.

"We're from Savannah. It's our home and we feel like we're a family business, have been for more than 44 years,’’ said Cale. “We do give back to the community in other ways, but we felt that helping the kids is really important.’’

And potentially lucrative with Saturday's star putting the fundraiser in its sweet spot.

According to Cale, area locations of River Street Sweets and Savannah Candy Kitchens could combine to sell more than 1,000 pounds of pralines on a busy Saturday, which National Praline Day is expected to be.

"We celebrate praline day every day because we make them all day,’’ said Cale. “They're the best thing. If you've had one, you know they're the best thing.’’

"We hope they sell millions and millions of pralines on Saturday,’’ added Crouch. “So, everyone can just go ahead and buy all their pralines for the entire fall.’’

Online and mail orders will be included in the National Praline Day fundraiser.

