Veterans United Home Loans of Savannah surprises 200 Club with $10,000 check

Employees of Veterans United Home Loans in Savannah are surprising five local charities with $10,000 checks for their Week of Giving campaign.

They surprised the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire in Savannah on Thursday. The 200 Club provides financial support to surviving family members of local law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line-of-duty while protecting their communities.

"They had so many worthy choices, veteran oriented, to provide financial relief to, and the fact they chose us is a tremendous honor,” said 200 Club President, Mark Dana. “We are pleased and proud they are committed to the organization as they are with so many. One-hundred percent of the proceeds that we receive go to the families that we serve. Since we started in 2001, we've provided over $1.7 million to families in this community."

In between now and the end of the year, in each city Veterans United Home Loans has a location, it says it will be giving away $50,000 to local charities by the employees who work in those communities.

