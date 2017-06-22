Unseasonably warm winter causes summertime peach crop shortage

Summertime in Georgia usually means fresh peaches, but an odd winter season has cost peach growers most of the crop that means millions to Georgia's economy.

We caught up with one grower who is trying to sell what few her family was able to harvest this year.

The orchard at Ogeechee Peaches is one of the few in Southeast Georgia, but finding a peach there is almost like finding a needle in a haystack. Linda Newton rides through her 1,500-tree orchard in search of treasure - peaches that survived a winter of horrendous weather.

"Normally, you'd get six cases per tree. This year, you'll be lucky to get six cases out of 50 trees," Newton said.

Newton says the lack of cold this past winter hurt almost as much as the last minute freeze that killed much of the budding fruit. Many that survived only got so big - about the size of a cherry. What she has, she'll sell quickly, and she's not selling in as many places as usual due to supply.

"I'm not selling cases. I'm not selling at my roadside stand. I'm mainly going to a few farmers' markets just to help them," she said.

If you're planning on visiting a farmer's market for peaches, you'd better get there early and you'd better not blink. Fresh peaches at a market in Sylvania sold as fast as Newton could get them into a bag. She explained how a mild winter slowed the buds, but a late freeze landed a fatal blow.

"Cracked open a tiny peach and you could see the damage within 24 hours," she said.

The picking that filled up Newton's boxes usually would have packed the room. Statewide, the losses total almost $200 million. Georgia's agriculture commissioner says North Georgia peaches fared a little better, but...

"In Middle Georgia, the average plummeted because we've lost 80 to 85 percent down here."

Newton estimates their orchard lost closer to 90 percent or higher. It's why her peaches won't last long at markets like the one in Sylvania.

She says all they can do is finish this season and start prepping for next year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.