Summer campers in Savannah have cardboard boat-sailing contest

Can it float?

That was the big test on Thursday at Savannah's Jewish Community Center. JEA Campers have been building and designing cardboard boats, and when we say boats, we mean it needs to hold itself up in the water along with the designer.

It was a friendly competition between the kids - trying to go from one side of the pool to the other without sinking.

"We're kind of learning how to work together because usually, if you're not working together, you're just trying to figure it out all by yourself and you most likely will not be successful and it's just overall easier," said JEA camper, Ciana Dishara.

There were some pretty impressive boats out there. Most kids found using duct tape was pretty helpful with their creations.

