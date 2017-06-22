Garden City PD holding fan giveaway

If you're hot in Garden City, call the police!

You can swing by the police station at City Hall on Dean Forest Road and pick up a fan if you need it, compliments of the Garden City Police Department. Elderly, low-income and disabled people can pick up the fans at the station on a first come, first served basis. Police are also asking folks to practice heat safety during these hot summer months.

"You have a lot of people working outside. They don't realize their body needs to be rehydrated. The best thing we can tell you now is to keep that bottle of water, drink plenty of fluids, Gatorade, try to stay away from Coca-Cola. Do what you can to keep those body fluids in during this dangerous heat," said Barbara O'Neal, Garden City Police Department.

If you can't get to the station, call them. They will deliver them for free. Right now, they're giving away 50 fans, but they're asking that local businesses make donations so the police department can buy more fans to give away.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.