Baxley Police searching for 2 assault suspects after restaurant incident

Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Police Chief James Godfrey, officers responded to the store to discover that the owner and her 15-year-old daughter had been physically assaulted by two customers. Officials say the assault was a result of the customers being unhappy about an order, which escalated from verbal abuse to the owner being beaten to the point that she was knocked to the ground where it continued. As both customers were leaving, police say one of them struck the daughter, knocking her to the ground.

Police say both suspects left in a light, creme-brown-tan colored Cadillac Escalade SUV. They are described as a heavy-set, medium-height, black male wearing a black T-Shirt, red shorts, and a red cap, and a slender-built, tall, black female wearing an all black shirt, pants, and cap. Officials say they headed north on Highway 144. EMS was called to the scene where both the owner and daughter received medical attention for the injuries they sustained during the incident.

Anyone having any knowledge of the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact the Baxley PD at 912.367.8305, or the 911 Center at 912.367.8111 as soon as possible. Chief Godfrey is warning anyone who might come into contact with them to use caution.

