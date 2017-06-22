Alma Police arrest woman for battery involving juvenile - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Sara Snow (Source: Alma Police Department) Sara Snow (Source: Alma Police Department)
ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

Alma Police arrested a 28-year-old woman on battery charges after they say she struck a juvenile child with a bat. 

Sara Snow was arrested on Wednesday. Police say the child was taken to the Bacon County Hospital with minor injuries. 

