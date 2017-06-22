Teen shot while riding bicycle at E. 39th, Live Oak Streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at East 39th and Live Oak streets. Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, a teenager was shot while riding a bicycle. According to police, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020...More >>
Alma Police arrested a 28-year-old woman on battery charges after they say she struck a juvenile child with a bat.More >>
The Garden City Police Department is offering fans to elderly, low-income and disabled citizens in the sweltering weather.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Port Wentworth Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who robbed the Flash Foods gas station at gunpoint early Thursday morning.More >>
