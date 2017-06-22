Teen shot while riding bicycle at E. 39th, Live Oak Streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at East 39th and Live Oak streets.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, a teenager was shot while riding a bicycle. According to police, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.