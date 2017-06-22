New restaurant 'Edgar's Proof and Provision' opens in downtown Savannah

Savannah's newest restaurant, Edgar's Proof and Provision, opens in the downtown area.

The restaurant is located inside the Hilton DeSoto hotel on Liberty St. and hosted it's grand opening on Thursday night.

Edgar's Proof and Provision will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. It's open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. Staff tells WTOC that it provides the perfect view of the historic district, spread out over three levels.

"The service is always smiling and fun and friendly and everybody's saying how locally centered that we are here in Savannah, that we are here for the locals and we want everybody to come back and have a good time," says host Kolin Podell.

Residents are encouraged to check out Proof and Provision soon because another new restaurant is in the works! This one will serve dinner only.

