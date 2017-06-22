New microbrewery to open in the Starland District - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

New microbrewery to open in the Starland District

By Jim O'Donnell, Production
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Starland District is set to get a new microbrewery this fall.

Two Tides Brewing Company is set to open on West 41st Street. The Zoning Board approved the specific location for the brewery on Thursday. The building is being built behind the old Starland Dairy.

Master Brewer James Massey said that the hurdles they had to jump over to secure the location were worth it.

"We're just really excited for this neighborhood. Not a day goes by where I don't talk to somebody who is developing something in the area and they have a new attraction for people to come hang out and increase foot traffic. We're just really excited for the area and being able to serve great beer," said Massey.

Also soon to come near the microbrewery, Savannah's first food truck park. Earlier this year, the Zoning Board approved the use of a restaurant with alcohol sales on the Desoto Street lot.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

