New microbrewery to open in the Starland District

Savannah's newest restaurant, Edgar's Proof and Provision, opens in the downtown area. The restaurant is located inside the Hilton DeSoto hotel on Liberty St. and hosted it's grand opening on Thursday night. Edgar's Proof and Provision will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. It's open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. Staff tells WTOC that it provides the perfect view of the historic district, spread out over three levels. "The service is always smilin...More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at East 39th and Live Oak streets. Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, a teenager was shot while riding a bicycle. According to police, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020...More >>
Alma Police arrested a 28-year-old woman on battery charges after they say she struck a juvenile child with a bat.More >>
The Garden City Police Department is offering fans to elderly, low-income and disabled citizens in the sweltering weather.More >>
