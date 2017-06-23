2-year-old injured in shooting in Long County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2-year-old injured in shooting in Long County

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Coastal News Service) (Source: Coastal News Service)
LUDOWICI, GA (WTOC) -

A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight in Long County.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici. Officials say the toddler was shot in the stomach.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles says the shooting appears to be accidental.

The child was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with us for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2-year-old injured in shooting in Long County

    2-year-old injured in shooting in Long County

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-06-23 09:31:26 GMT
    (Source: Coastal News Service)(Source: Coastal News Service)

    A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici.

    More >>

    A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici.

    More >>

  • Chatham County leaders making tough decisions on budget

    Chatham County leaders making tough decisions on budget

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-06-23 09:22:48 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    The single biggest line item in Chatham County's 2018 budget may not be settled in time to pass a completed budget. City and County leaders are not on the same page when it comes to funding public safety. 

    More >>

    The single biggest line item in Chatham County's 2018 budget may not be settled in time to pass a completed budget. City and County leaders are not on the same page when it comes to funding public safety. 

    More >>

  • New microbrewery to open in the Starland District

    New microbrewery to open in the Starland District

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:54:20 GMT
    (Sourec:WTOC)(Sourec:WTOC)
    The Starland District is set to get a new microbrewery this fall. Two Tides Brewing Company is set to open on West 41st Street. The Zoning Board approved the specific location for the brewery on Thursday. The building is being built behind the old Starland Dairy. Master Brewer James Massey said that the hurdles they had to jump over to secure the location were worth it. "We're just really excited for this neighborhood. Not a day goes by where I don't talk to somebody who is de...More >>
    The Starland District is set to get a new microbrewery this fall. Two Tides Brewing Company is set to open on West 41st Street. The Zoning Board approved the specific location for the brewery on Thursday. The building is being built behind the old Starland Dairy. Master Brewer James Massey said that the hurdles they had to jump over to secure the location were worth it. "We're just really excited for this neighborhood. Not a day goes by where I don't talk to somebody who is de...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly