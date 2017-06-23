2-year-old injured in shooting in Long County

A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight in Long County.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici. Officials say the toddler was shot in the stomach.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles says the shooting appears to be accidental.

The child was flown to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with us for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.