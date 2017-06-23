2-year-old injured in shooting in Long County

A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici.More >>
The single biggest line item in Chatham County's 2018 budget may not be settled in time to pass a completed budget. City and County leaders are not on the same page when it comes to funding public safety.More >>
Savannah's newest restaurant, Edgar's Proof and Provision, opens in the downtown area. The restaurant is located inside the Hilton DeSoto hotel on Liberty St. and hosted it's grand opening on Thursday night. Edgar's Proof and Provision will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. It's open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. Staff tells WTOC that it provides the perfect view of the historic district, spread out over three levels. "The service is always smilin...More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at East 39th and Live Oak streets. Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, a teenager was shot while riding a bicycle. According to police, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020...More >>
