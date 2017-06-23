3-year-old shot in stomach in Long County expected to make full recovery

A 3-year-old girl was shot overnight in Long County.

The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles says the child was handling a .38 handgun and shot herself in the stomach. She was flown to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

No charges have been filed against the parents at this time. The case remains under investigation.

