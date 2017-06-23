Chatham Pkwy back open between Ogeechee Rd, Police Memorial Dr after 3-vehicle crash

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A three-vehicle collision that occurred in the southbound lanes of Chatham Parkway between Ogeechee Road and Police Memorial Drive Friday morning has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Chatham Parkway in front of Public Storage.

Witnesses tell Metro police that two sedans were traveling northbound on Chatham Parkway at a high rate of speed when a silver Suburban turned in front of them from the opposite direction while attempting to enter into the Public Storage parking lot. All three vehicles collided, and all occupants (three adults total) were taken to the hospital by Southside EMS. None of the injuries involved are said to be serious.

Savannah Fire and Savannah-Chatham Metro police also responded.

The southbound lanes of Chatham Parkway were shut down for a little over an hour. The crash has since been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.

The crash is under investigation.

