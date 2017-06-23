3-vehicle crash shuts down SB Chatham Pkwy between Ogeechee Rd, Police Memorial Dr

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

A three-vehicle collision has the southbound lanes of Chatham Parkway shut down between Ogeechee Road and Police Memorial Drive.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Chatham Parkway in front of Public Storage.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are reporting there are no serious injuries but delays can be expected.

WTOC is at the scene working to get more information and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.