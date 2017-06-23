3-vehicle crash shuts down SB Chatham Pkwy between Ogeechee Rd, Police Memorial Dr

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici.More >>
A 2-year-old girl was shot overnight on Norton Street in the Crawford Subdivision in Ludowici.More >>
The single biggest line item in Chatham County's 2018 budget may not be settled in time to pass a completed budget. City and County leaders are not on the same page when it comes to funding public safety.More >>
The single biggest line item in Chatham County's 2018 budget may not be settled in time to pass a completed budget. City and County leaders are not on the same page when it comes to funding public safety.More >>
Savannah's newest restaurant, Edgar's Proof and Provision, opens in the downtown area. The restaurant is located inside the Hilton DeSoto hotel on Liberty St. and hosted it's grand opening on Thursday night. Edgar's Proof and Provision will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. It's open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. Staff tells WTOC that it provides the perfect view of the historic district, spread out over three levels. "The service is always smilin...More >>
Savannah's newest restaurant, Edgar's Proof and Provision, opens in the downtown area. The restaurant is located inside the Hilton DeSoto hotel on Liberty St. and hosted it's grand opening on Thursday night. Edgar's Proof and Provision will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. It's open from 6:30 a.m. until midnight. Staff tells WTOC that it provides the perfect view of the historic district, spread out over three levels. "The service is always smilin...More >>