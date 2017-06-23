3-vehicle crash shuts down SB Chatham Pkwy between Ogeechee Rd, - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

3-vehicle crash shuts down SB Chatham Pkwy between Ogeechee Rd, Police Memorial Dr

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A three-vehicle collision has the southbound lanes of Chatham Parkway shut down between Ogeechee Road and Police Memorial Drive.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Chatham Parkway in front of Public Storage.

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are reporting there are no serious injuries but delays can be expected.

WTOC is at the scene working to get more information and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

