Chatham County Commission approves millage levy, budget

Chatham County Commission voted Friday to approve a property tax increase for those who live in the unincorporated areas.

The tax increase is lower than the originally proposed amount. It's a millage levy - a 0.86 mills increase - meaning if you own a home valued at $250,000, then you would have to pay about $75 per year. The proposed tax increase was going to be much higher, closer to double what was voted on Friday.

Previously, the Chatham County Commission said the worst case scenario would be a 1.66 mil increase. The 1.66 mills increase was brought forth by the county manager after results were provided through the Berkshire Advisors police study. A study the county entered into with the city to take a closer look at Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

The 1.66 mills included the money the county owed the city, according to the report. The county has decided they are not going to fork out the money owed after calling the study flawed.

Chatham County Chairman Al Scott says about 80 percent of the tax increase will go to take care of police and public services in the unincorporated areas. The rest of it is going into the county reserve.

WTOC asked Chairman Scott about the Berkshire Study.

"We accept it as information and a starting point, but you can not and then have staff say, 'Gee, there are obvious numerical errors in it,' and embrace it. You have to correct it," Scott said.

There were six “yes” votes and three “no” votes. County leaders had to make the choice on how much to raise property taxes in unincorporated Chatham County, money that will go toward an increased cost in police services.

Commissioners voiced their concerns.

“Especially those on a fixed income, I would rather have a smaller reserve than to take the taxpayers money,” said District 1 Commissioner Helen Stone.

Pushing aside the agreement made with the city, Commissioner Chester Ellis told us their focus Friday was having a balanced budget ready. Addressing how the issues concerning SCMPD will be worked out later.

“Then we can deal with those parts of the police merger that we do not like,” District 8 Commissioner Chester Ellis said.

The City of Savannah approved the Berkshire Advisors recommendations and funding formula on Thursday. Outlining they want a seven minute police response time to violent crimes and they want to achieve that within three years. Having that type of response time comes at a price, especially in unincorporated areas where response times are not great.

“There is a different staffing pattern that can satisfy those problems but it is not cheap,” said SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin.

But Chatham County Commission is not funding the suggestions made by the Berkshire Report. Chairman Scott told WTOC everything must be worked out by the staff. WTOC asked how long that might take.

“It could take three months. It could take six months. I am hoping it will be before the first of the year because that is when the city has to put their budget to rest, so I would say between now and December we should have some numbers finalized because that is when the city has to go through this process we went through,” Chairman Scott said.

Chairman Scott did tell WTOC the county must enter negations with the city, and that some of those negotiations may have already taken place.

The county's decision to ignore selective parts of the Berkshire study and the financial demands it places on county taxpayers for police protection is drawing sharp criticism from Savannah City Council.

Early last year, commission agreed not only to the study, but to abide by the study findings.

The city sweetened the pot by cutting the county's portion of the police bill by more than $7 million for the year, as long as the county agreed to pay it back if the study showed the county wasn't paying its fair share.

The study did show that, and the county clearly isn't happy about it.

But its decision to demand a renegotiation with the city has Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach fuming.

"County staff was at every single Berkshire meeting, providing information, watching the process, agreeing to the results. They knew going in what was coming out,” Mayor DeLoach said. “How can they now claim this study was a surprise or that the formula isn't appropriate?”

The county has the option of creating its own police force, something at least one commissioner continues to push for.

But, Chairman Scott reminded the commission the county is growing twice as fast as the city and that while a county police force may have been within reach 10 years ago, it's cost prohibitive today.

So, back to the $7.3 million the county now owes the city. Mayor DeLoach told WTOC his next step is to get with the city attorney and determine what legal options are available to force the county to pay up.

"We've done the negotiating and we're not going to renegotiate something we already agreed to. The county should do the same. It's time to fish or cut bait,” Mayor DeLoach said.

While commission has its eyes on the negotiating table, the city will be deciding whether the courtroom is the best place to settle this.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.