Mosquito Joe donating portion of sales to the American Red Cross

We are just days away from National Mosquito Awareness Week. It’s important to remember to protect your family from that pesky, potentially disease-carrying bug.

The county sprays helping to prevent Zika or West Nile from spreading. One local mosquito control company says they also have a slow-release pesticide that targets your specific yard and they say is not harmful to pets or people.

But as always, you should avoid peak times, wear bug spray, as well as tip over any standing water.

"Nobody really thinks about where that water could be. It could be as small as a children’s toy or even a small bottle cap of water is enough for mosquitoes to breed in. So, we always recommend that right before it rains, go out and check and see if there is anything that you can bring in from the outside that could potentially carry water,” said Greg Polster, with Mosquito Joe.

For National Mosquito Awareness Week, Polster said they will be donating a portion of their sales to the American Red Cross next week. For more on the “Beat the Blood Sucker” campaign, please click here.

