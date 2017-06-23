Fort Pulaski to reopen June 29 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Pulaski to reopen June 29

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Fort Pulaski is reopening next Thursday, June 29 after an EF-2 tornado hit the park last month.

Park officials say they're happy to be opening in time for the 4th of July holiday. But there is still a lot of work to be done before Fort Pulaski National Monument will be fully operational.

The visitor center will remain closed to the public.

