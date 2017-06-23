Fort Pulaski to reopen June 29

Due to Tuesday’s severe weather, Fort Pulaski and Cockspur Island are closed indefinitely.

The National Weather Service – Charleston has upgraded Tuesday’s tornado in eastern Chatham County to a low-end EF-2 tornado.

NWS upgrades Tuesday's tornado to EF-2 while over Fort Pulaski

Fort Pulaski is reopening next Thursday, June 29 after an EF-2 tornado hit the park last month.

Park officials say they're happy to be opening in time for the 4th of July holiday. But there is still a lot of work to be done before Fort Pulaski National Monument will be fully operational.

The visitor center will remain closed to the public.

