Child expected to recover, parents not facing charges after accidental discharge in Long Co.

Police in Long County posted to Facebook Thursday - warning folks in the area to be on the lookout for a wanted Glynn County man who is on the run.

Wesley Nicols was last seen Thursday afternoon when law enforcement attempted to make a traffic stop in the Thicket Community. The driver - believed to be Nichols - got out and ran. Investigators believe he may be being a series of home invasions and burglaries in Long County, and they also believe he is armed and dangerous.

One mother was taking precaution by getting out her gun, but moments later, her three-year-old got a hold of it and accidentally shot herself in the stomach. The mother was trying to protect her children and their home, acting on her gut instinct. According to the Long County Sheriff, the child is expected to make a full recovery, but he says this is a reminder that you can never be too safe.

"When you handle firearms, you have to be careful. You have to be conscious at all times, and unfortunately, this happened," said Sheriff Craig Nobles, Long County.

Sheriff Nobles says the parents of the three-year-old who shot herself last night at her home on Norton Street will not face charges. Investigators say the mother was acting on her instinct to protect her children while a manhunt was underway right outside their home.

"She got the firearm from a secure location. Her husband was gone. She laid it on a table and the child bumped into it and the gun went off," said Sheriff Nobles.

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking for Nichols. He is wanted for violating his probation and is linked to a series of home invasions. Before you decide to arm and protect your home, investigators are reminding you to make sure you know how to make your home safer - and not vulnerable to danger.

"That's a dangerous weapon for anyone to handle if they are not trained in handling that weapon. Always be cautious of where the weapon is," said Sheriff Nobles.

Again, the child is expected to recover and the parents will not face any charges.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.