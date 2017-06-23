Good News: Smart Senior Expo

People are living longer now, so they should know how to live better.

The St. Joseph's/Candler Smart Senior Expo helps seniors plan healthy, active lifestyles - offering a lot of free information and services that seniors need.

There were healthy options to eat and to discover, but the healthiest choice of all was the one to attend the Smart Senior Expo.

"There is food, there is dance, but there is also a lot of information,’’ said former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson, who attended the expo. “And the camaraderie is what is so important at this event.’’

The former mayor helped put the first expo together 15 years ago, and while it's bigger now, with more vendors and more information, the goal remains the same.

"The whole purpose of this event,’’ said Event Coordinator, Jenny Koch, “is promoting healthy land active lifestyles for people who are 55 and over.’’

There was enough at the free event at the Savannah Civic Center on Friday to keep seniors as active as they wanted to be.

"I like the atmosphere and it tells you a lot,’’ said senior, Barbara Gore. “You come around and see the different ones.’’

"Our participants as far as vendors are a little bit of everything,’’ added Koch. “We have farmers markets, essential oils and community information from the fire department and the police department.’’

Free health screenings were an important part of the event put on by St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital and its Smart Senior program.

"We are part of the community,’’ said Koch, “that finds seniors very important and believe that having that healthy, active lifestyle is what's going to keep us in our home, aging in place.’’

For another year, the most popular place for area seniors was the Smart Senior Expo.

"The folks who take advantage of our program or an event like this are very appreciative,’’ said Koch. “They start looking forward to this type of thing every year. They'll call me and ask when is it going to be next year, when is it going to be next year, bring their lunch sometimes and stay all day because they actually have such a good time here.‘’

