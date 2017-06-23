Luncheon held to celebrate the 'Golden Years' of Armstrong

Let's go back for a moment to Armstrong Junior College.

That's what the faculty, staff and families of that period did Friday as the Armstrong Alumni Association celebrated the Golden Years of the college from 1935 to 1964 when Armstrong was still a downtown college and not yet a part of the university system.

Folks from that era say it was golden indeed.

“One of the things I hear from alumni of that era was how incredibly bright, how inspiring and inspired the early faculty and staff were. There's a real sense of connection between the students and faculty of that era,” said Cheryl Ciucivich, with the Armstrong Alumni Association.

This is the first in a series of “Always Strong” events to celebrate the four eras in Armstrong’s history.

