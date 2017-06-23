Over 30 students graduate SCCPSS Young Males School Readiness Camp

More than 30 young men who have participated in the SCCPSS Young Males School Readiness Camp graduated Friday morning during a ceremony held at the National Air Force Museum of the Mighty 8th.

The boys have all participated in a three-week camp designed to provide the young students with academic enrichment while forming connections with positive male role models.

"We feel that it's very important that we start with our students in early elementary ages so that when they move on to middle and high school, they will already have these skills embedded in them - so this camp is for rising third, fourth, fifth grade students - all males," said Quentina Miller-Fields, Director of Student Affairs, SCCPSS.

Men of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity work with the students throughout the camp.

