Over 30 students graduate SCCPSS Young Males School Readiness Camp

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on the scene of an incident on MLK Boulevard, Friday evening.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and officials from Beaufort County announced Friday that a few samples of mosquitoes trapped in Beaufort County have tested positive for West Nile virus.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
More than 30 young men who have participated in the SCCPSS Young Males School Readiness Camp graduated Friday morning during a ceremony held at the National Air Force Museum of the Mighty 8th.More >>
Chatham County Commission voted Friday to approve a property tax increase for those who live in the unincorporated areas.More >>
