GBI to investigate fatal shooting during SWAT raid on W. 38th Street in Savannah

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations will investigate a fatal shooting on the 500 block of West 38th Street in Savannah.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin, a SWAT team was serving a warrant at a residence Friday evening. The SWAT team stopped when it reported shots were heard from the residence.

According to the chief, one person was shot and was carried out of the residence. That person later died at the hospital.

A second person was shot and was able to walk out of the residence.

Chief Lumpkin says that his people report that their weapons were not fired during the incident, but SCMPD has asked the GBI to come investigate the incident.

