Intelligent Vehicle Discovery Camp held at Georgia Southern

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations will investigate a fatal shooting on the 500 block of West 38th Street in Savannah.More >>
The Port Wentworth Police Department has arrested a suspect in the armed robbery at Flash Foods gas station on Highway 21.More >>
High school students from around Georgia spent this week in university labs that could guide their engineering careers.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and officials from Beaufort County announced Friday that a few samples of mosquitoes trapped in Beaufort County have tested positive for West Nile virus.More >>
