Intelligent Vehicle Discovery Camp held at Georgia Southern

High school students from around Georgia spent this week in university labs that could guide their engineering careers.

The second annual Intelligent Vehicle Discovery Camp at Georgia Southern showed students some of the cutting-edge technology university students see. They did research in the lab on electric cars, adaptive cruise control and self-parking.

The professor who founded the camp says it's more advanced than most people would think.

"It is not only mechanical, it's design and instrumentation and calibration of sensors and controls,” said Dr. Val Soliou, an engineering professor at GSU.

The camp included six students this year. The professor hopes to double the spaces available next year.

