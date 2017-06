SCMPD's Traffic Investigation Unit responded to a crash with serious injuries shortly after 11:00 p.m.

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist was driving on I-516 near exit 2 when his motorcycle left the road, coming to rest in a ditch. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

#SCMPDtraffic Motorcyclist seriously injured in single vehicle crash at I-516 & Veterans Pkwy. TIU called to scene. pic.twitter.com/gPL384bxgM — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 24, 2017

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

