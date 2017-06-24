Possible evening showers to bring down hot daytime temperatures

A cold front will gradually move through the Coastal Empire and Low Country this weekend, moving off the coast Monday. Drier high pressure will build in from the northwest through most of next week before moving offshore later in the week.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid-90s and southwest winds blowing from 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the evening. Lows will be in the mid-70s with southwest winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs will be in the lower 90s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph. Sunday night showers and thunderstorms likely to continue. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs drop to the upper 80s with north winds staying around 5 mph. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy as lows remain in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs continue in the upper 80s. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as highs increase to around 90 degrees.There will be a 40 percent chance of rain.

