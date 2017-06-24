Jasper County Sheriff's Office searches for missing juvenile girl

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing girl who is believed to have ran away from home.

Officials are looking for 16-year-old April Damron. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Damron was last seen in a white Ford F-150 with Billy Wheeler.

If you have any information, or if you see Damron, please call 911.

