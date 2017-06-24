Tropical Update: Relatively quiet across the Atlantic Basin

After more than ten days of watching Cindy from disorganized showers to full-fledged tropical storm, she is now long-gone.

Though, there continues to be enhanced area of rainfall with Cindy’s remnants across portions of the Mid-Atlantic; well north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

The pattern remains fairly quiet across the rest of the Atlantic Basin, including the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, with little in the way of organized shower and storm activity.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Bret are in the central Gulf of Mexico pushing northwestward toward the Texas and Louisiana coasts. This is purely just a surge of tropical moisture with no concern of tropical redevelopment.

Former Bret’s plume of moisture may enhance rainfall across the western Gulf Coast for the next few days.

Tropical development is not expected across the Atlantic basin within the next five days.

