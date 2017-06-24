Family Child Care Conference held in Savannah

The second annual Family Child Care Conference was held on Saturday.

Child Care Resource and Referral of Southeast Georgia puts on the event.

"And it's really just a support system of people who have the same exact challenges and triumphs and they can really help each other so we just kind of give them the setting and the space to come together and do that," said Kristin Goetz, Child Care Resource and Referral.

Goetz says that support system is something she really hopes participants take from Saturday's event. They hope to continue this conference in the future.

