Windsor Forest High School celebrates 50th anniversary

It's the first school in Savannah to have air condition, has produced two District Teacher of the Years and a State Teacher of the Year.

Windsor Forest High School opened in 1967 and has reputable alumni like Bernad James who played for the Mavericks and NFL player Eron Riley.

Saturday the school celebrated 50 years of excellence.

It was a sea of green as dozens of alumni sang a song many hadn't heard in over a decade.

"I came in 1967," said Roy Malac, Class of 1972. "I was in 8th grade, so I guess you could say I was one of the first classes that went all the way through from 8th through 12th."

"We always had fun because everybody got along together," said Lonnie Wilcher, Class of 1969. "All the good teachers we had and the principals and the students were good. We all had fun."

Teachers like Mary Lee Warnock made that possible. She was one of the first teachers at the school when it opened in 1967 and she taught there for 30 years.

"Everybody was like family," said Mary Lee Warnock. "Everybody got along beautifully and the students, this may sound unbelievable, but most of them were really interested in learning and doing what their classes needed them to do."

For some it's been years since they've been in the school building, and the changes didn't go unnoticed.

"I played in the band. The band room right now is being used as something else, so that's kind of neat. They've added a couple of wings for other classrooms and so forth," said Malac.

"They moved the gym into here. They moved the bus ramp back out even further," said Wilcher.

But even with the facelift, upgrades and change of staff, what the school means to those who graced it's hallways remains unchanged.

"Our motto is we lead and all will follow. And for me, all the years I was here, that was what it meant to me," said Warnock.

During the celebration the school pointed out notable alumni and legacy families, including one that had 9 family members all graduate as Windsor Forest Knights.

