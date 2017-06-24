UPDATE: JCSO safely locates all 3 girls reported missing last week

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Saturday afternoon in regards to three missing teen girls who were all reported missing in just a week’s time.

Natalie Walker, 16, Summer Jenkins, 16, and April Damron were all reported missing. On Saturday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received information on the possible whereabouts of Summer Jenkins and Natalie Walker.

Officials were told the two were staying at 2112 Morgan Dollar Road in the Coosawhatchie community. They heard the girls were staying in the house with a wanted and armed man. At this time officials are not releasing that man’s name.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bluffton Police Department SWAT team made entry into the home. Once inside they found both Jenkins and Walker.

It is not known how long Jenkins and Walker were staying in the home. Officials say the girls are being uncooperative when answering questions and not giving information. Officials believe the girls were not held against their will. Initially it was believed that was not the case, but when law enforcement arrived the girls were home alone and able to come and go as they pleased.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received word that one of the girls could potentially be connected to a sex trafficking ring out of Savannah. They, along with the FBI, have been working to investigate these claims, but at this time cannot confirm the authenticity of these claims.

Natalie Walker had been missing since early April and Summer Jenkins since the middle of May.

They believe that Jenkins and Walker are not connected to the third girl, April Damron, who was also reported missing last week. On Sunday the Jasper County Sheriff's Office reported that they had found Damron. Information is limited but they say they have taken her to the hospital for precautionary purposes. We will update when they release more information.

She had been missing since Monday evening. Damron’s family believe she snuck out of her bedroom window.

Officials say they originally heard that Damron could be with her estranged boyfriend. They stayed in contact with him and searched his home on three different occasions. He claimed he hadn’t seen her since earlier in the week. As of Saturday afternoon they believe he had not been in contact with her.

Officials say they found a third teenage girl Saturday named Payton Walker, out of Beaurfort County, who had been missing since March 22. Payton Walker was found in the Ridgeland area, off Grays Highway, by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. She was unharmed. There is no other information being released on her case at this time. Her case is not related in any way to the three girls who went missing last week.

Here is Saturday's news conference in its entirety:

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843.726.7777, extension 7108.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.