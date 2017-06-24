Man suspected in string of home invasions, burglaries in Long County captured

A man who authorities say may be behind a series of home invasions and burglaries in Long County is now in custody.

The Long County Sheriff's Office says they captured Wesley Nichols over the weekend. The Glynn County native was last seen Thursday afternoon in the Thicket community. That's when deputies tried to arrest him during a traffic stop but he fled the area.

Nichols was considered armed and dangerous.

There is no word yet on the charges Nichols might be facing.

