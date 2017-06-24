Tips for summer heat safety in Savannah

Many of you are well adjusted to the hot, muggy climate of Savannah.

It is still important to remember the dangers of overheating and dehydration. If you're going to try to beat the heat for the afternoon in a pool, make sure to pay attention to how much water you're consuming as well.

We spoke with a Doctor who has advice for anyone spending time outside.

"It's critical actually and especially in the more vulnerable populations, specifically the very young and the very old, hydration is the key because when you're in a humid environment like Savannah, you lose a lot of heat and a lot of moisture that way," said Dr. Sanjay Irye, Memorial Health.

If you have a loved one who needs care during the hot months, make sure to check up on them throughout the day for their safety.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.