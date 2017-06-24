STEAM Fest makes learning fun at Coastal State Railroad Museum

The Coastal Heritage Society held STEAM Fest at the Georgia State Railroad Museum on Saturday.

The event is designed to share STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math education initiatives. Attendees got the chance to see everything from a steam locomotive to a 3-D printer.

The goal is to encourage kids to become creators and builders and eventually get careers in those fields.

"The best way for kids to learn is to make sure they're having fun because they will remember it," said Emily Beck, Coastal Heritage Society. "If they have fun they'll remember the experience that they're having. We try to have that element in all of our programming and special programming that we do here."

Up next at the same location, the Savannah Children's museum will be holding Splash Fest, a day of water based activities on July 22.

