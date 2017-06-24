National Praline Day helps local non-profits

River Street Sweets at Tanger Outlets celebrated National Praline Day, but also gave back to the community.

10 percent of their sales at their stores and online went to the Second Harvest and Kid's Cafe, both Savannah based non profits.

It was a good way to celebrate the tasty treat and help a worthy cause.

"It's a good promotion but also it raises awareness for Savannah and let's people know that these programs are out there and they can also help," said Carmella Yawn, River Street Sweets General Manager.

Yawn says this is the first year they've teamed up with each organization. They hope the partnership continues for years to come.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.