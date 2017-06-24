Stacey Abrams stops in Savannah as part of her Gubernational Cam - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Stacey Abrams stops in Savannah as part of her Gubernational Campaign

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia House minority leader stopped in Savannah as part of her Gubernatorial Campaign on Saturday.

Stacey Abrams hosted the forum at the Moses Jackson Community Center in West Savannah. Abrams is currently in the house of representatives serving Georgia's 89th district.

She filed papers announcing her candidacy in May. She's been touring the state since early June. She outlined what her main focuses would be if she wins in 2018. 

