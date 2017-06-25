Bulloch County Deputies capture escaped inmate near jail

Deputies from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office captured and arrested an escaped inmate around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night after he was freed under another person's name that was granted bond.

The Bulloch County Jail released Deontae Mareem Coker after they received a transfer bond from Henry County for an inmate that shared the same last name. Coker has pled guilty to several felony offenses and is continuing to await sentencing with no bond.

Jail staff quickly realized the error and advised deputies of the situation shortly after Coker was released,

Deputies found Coker only a quarter of a mile from the grounds of the jail. Corporal Ryan Norton and his K-9, Dutch, were able to track Coker to a wooden shed and take him into custody without incident.

The Statesboro Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia Southern University Police assisted deputies in locating and capturing Coker.

