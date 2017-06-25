Sunday to have strong possibilities for afternoon showers

A cold front will gradually move into the Coastal Empire and Low Country on Sunday before lingering just offshore into Monday. High pressure will build in the northwest by mid-week before it moves into the Atlantic for the second half of the week.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph with the chance of rain at 80 percent. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.There will be a 70 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with northeast winds around 5 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 70.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny as highs hit in the upper 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy as lows stay in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will also be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.