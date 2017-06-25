Chatham County residents prepare for tax increase

In a 6 to 3 vote Friday, Chatham County commissioners voted to increase property taxes for people living in the unincorporated parts of the county. The increase is much lower than what was expected. Some people, though, still aren't happy, and said they feel like they're not getting what they're paying for as it is.

Gayla Reffner has lived off Chevis Road in southwestern Chatham County her entire life. Recently though, she said the conditions around her have deteriorated.

"They're two lane roads that are now reduced to one lane because the shoulders are so overgrown,” said Reffner. “When it rains, the ditches don't drain because the grass isn't cut."

Passable roads and clean ditches are two things she says her taxes should cover. Instead, ditches are wildly overgrown. The roads don't look much better.

"When you stop at the stop sign, you can't see to pull out so you actually have to inch your way out into traffic and make sure that nobody is coming before you pull out,” said Reffner.

The devastation from a recent house fire highlighted another issue—there are no fire hydrants in the area.

For those reasons, Reffner has met in the past with county leaders about cleaning up the area. Now, the recent tax hike just means she'll spend more money.

"Our taxes just continue to go up, and I feel like I live in a slum,” said Reffner.

County leaders said the tax increase will help fund police services, public services, and re-stock the county's reserve fund. At least one commissioner raised concerns with the increase.

"Especially those on a fixed income, I would rather have a smaller reserve than to take the taxpayers money,” said District 1 Commissioner Helen Stone.

Ultimately, the commission out-voted Stone.

"It's a struggle sometimes to pay the bills and my family, when we have an unexpected cost, we have to trim the fat from somewhere else. We don't just get to go get more money,” said Reffner.

With the tax increase a certainty now, Reffner hopes to see more of a police presence and more consistent cleanup in the future.

Perhaps the silver lining to all this—that increase is about half of what the proposed increase was.

