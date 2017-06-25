Annual Field Day held for local amateur radio operators

Amateur radio operators in our area came together Sunday both physically and over the airwaves for their on-the-air Field Day event.

All weekend long radio operators have been using emergency power only to communicate with each other. There are tens of thousands of operators all over the U.S. that are able to communicate in case the worst should ever happen.

"We're the, kind of, behind the scenes people," said Lowell Reiger, President, Coastal Amateur Radio Society. "When everything else goes down, we can still set up a station like we have here. We're not really directly connected to the main, except for the computers and pen and paper will do just fine for what we do that."

The field day is held every year at this time to make sure radio operators are ready to go in case there is ever a need.

