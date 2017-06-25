National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force offers free admission day

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force held a Free Community Admission Day on Sunday.

Residents from Chatham, Effingham and Bryan county were invited to check out everything at the museum. Visitors could experience the stories of the heroes of the Eighth Air Force by going on a B-17 mission, walk under the wings of the restored B-17 "City of Savannah", or check out hundreds of memorials in the Memorial Garden.

"You know, it's one of those things that it's in your backyard," said Tony Briotta, Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum Volunteer. "Sometimes, you forget it's here and we don't want people to forget, we want people to come and learn about history and maybe the kids especially, so that children can understand what sacrifices were made on their behalf years ago."

The museum serves 62,000 children annually through guided tours, traveling exhibits, Summer Camps and Day Camps and welcomes over 100,000 visitors every year.

