Strong storm downs multiple trees in the Lowcountry

Showers and storms brought much needed rain to much of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday.

In the Lowcountry, beach-bound storms interacted with a sea breeze boundary to produce localized severe weather across portions of Jasper and Beaufort Counties.

A few areas of heavy rain developed across coastal Beaufort and Jasper Counties early in the afternoon. Street flooding was reported across portions of Highway 278 and Highway 17.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued shortly after 3 p.m.

Gusty straight-line winds between 40 and 60 MPH downed a few trees in the Lowcountry between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. One tree landed on a car on 2nd Street in Ridgeland. No injuries were reported. There were at least three other verified severe weather reports before the storm weakened and pushed offshore between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Elsewhere, storms remained below severe limits. However, heavy rain was reported in several areas. First Alert Radar estimated that between 2.2” and 2.6” inches of rain accumulated in portions of Bulloch, Evans, Tattnall and Long Counties.

WTOC Viewer Don Bitter reported 2.49” of rain feel at Central Church on Hilton Head Island.

Showers and weaker storms will persist through 9 p.m. before a gradually drying trend takes shape. A few more showers and storms are possible across the southeastern one-third of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Monday.

