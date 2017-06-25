CEMA holds meeting on hurricane preparedness at NAACP meeting

The CEMA director spent his night spreading the importance of hurricane preparedness on Sunday.

Dennis Jones spoke at the NAACP meeting tonight at Greater Gaines AME Church. The theme of the night is public education.

Jones also shared lessons county leaders learned from Hurricane Matthew. He says the most important level of preparation is at the individual level.

Preparation is what's most important as we head into hurricane season.

"So, what we're doing here today is making sure the individual has all the tools, the resources, in order to make informed decisions for themselves, and their families and also so they can have the resources needed to put together a personal preparedness kit," said Dennis Jones, CEMA Director.

Jones says they participate in a couple hundred meetings like this to educate the public. You can also count on our First Alert weather team to keep you updated.