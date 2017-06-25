Savannah Friends of Music raising money to buy a piano for a school

Savannah Friends of Music launched their grand piano sponsorship initiative on Sunday.

A concert was held at United Methodist Church on Skidaway Island. Local student pianists from Savannah Arts Academy and Esther F. Garrison School for the Visual and Performing Arts performed.

Organizers, the Savannah Friends to music, found out recently Garrison is getting a new performance hall. But it would be a while before they would get a piano. So they stepped up to help. They plan to purchase and donate a baby grand piano.

"This is unique in what the Savannah Friends of Music has done and it's exciting to be a part of the opportunity to contribute to not only the students but the community as well," said Raymond Patricio, President, Savannah Friends of Music.

Savannah Friends of Music is hoping to raise the money needed to buy the piano by selling off 88 piano keys for $200 a piece.

